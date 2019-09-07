Lauren Ware verbally commits to University of Arizona

Century basketball star Lauren Ware has verbally committed to the University of Arizona.

Ware will be a multi-sport athlete in Tuscon, playing volleyball and basketball.

Rehabbing from a knee injury, Ware is confident that she will fully recover for her freshman season.

“I think the role that she’s put me in is a big deal for me,” says AU Commit Lauren Ware. “They’re in the building process. They won the WNIT last year so they’re definitely on the right track, and I think it was a big deal that I got to be in a process of a building program, and to be able to help along with that. And the role she’s put me in is one of the reasons why I chose Arizona.”