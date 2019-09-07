Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Lauren Ware verbally commits to University of Arizona

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Century basketball star Lauren Ware has verbally committed to the University of Arizona.

Ware will be a multi-sport athlete in Tuscon, playing volleyball and basketball.

Rehabbing from a knee injury, Ware is confident that she will fully recover for her freshman season.

“I think the role that she’s put me in is a big deal for me,” says AU Commit Lauren Ware. “They’re in the building process. They won the WNIT last year so they’re definitely on the right track, and I think it was a big deal that I got to be in a process of a building program, and to be able to help along with that. And the role she’s put me in is one of the reasons why I chose Arizona.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 9-7-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-7-19"

NDSU vs UND

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU vs UND"

Lauren Ware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren Ware"

Class AAA, AA, A, and 9-Man Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA, AA, A, and 9-Man Football"

Class AAA Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class AAA Football"

Case of Human Remains

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case of Human Remains"

Powwow Relocating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powwow Relocating"

Friday, September 6th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, September 6th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Agreements to Help Tribes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agreements to Help Tribes"

Calendar Go Games (BB)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calendar Go Games (BB)"

Alzheimer's Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Walk"

Powwow Economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Powwow Economy"

Donation Station

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donation Station"

SNAP Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "SNAP Program"

Tapping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tapping"

Pump Installed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pump Installed"

Road Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Construction"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Sentencing Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sentencing Hearing"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss