Law Enforcement beefing up efforts to make sure you’re buckling up

Law enforcement officers across the state are beefing up efforts to make sure you’re buckling up.

According to the DOT there have been 53 fatalities, compared to 41 at the same time last year.



Of those, almost two-thirds were not wearing their seat belts.

With the state fair starting up soon, officers are keeping a closer eye on travelers.

“As you’re traveling to the fair we will be conducting patrols as we normally would and its important for you to wear your seat belt. Make sure that anyone in the vehicle is properly wearing their seat belts and any children are properly restrained in case you should get into a traffic accident,” says Jason Kraft.

The Click it or Ticket campaign continues across the state until August 11th.