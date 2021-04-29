Law enforcement reminding drivers it’s illegal to use a cell phone while at a red light or stop sign

Local law enforcement wants to give drivers a reminder that it is never safe for you to use your phone while you’re driving.

Authorities say they’ve noticed, a lot lately, that people have been using their phones at stoplights.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed says if you’re stopped at a stoplight or stop sign it is illegal to send a text or email.

However, Roed says you can use it if you’re pulled over on the side of the road or in a parking lot.

“Don’t text and drive because it is dangerous just taking your eyes off the road. Not only are you taking your concentration off the road, but you’re taking your eyes off the road and looking down, and things can happen really fast,” Roed said.

The fine for texting and driving in North Dakota is $100.