City workers have been busy gearing up for the sooner-than-expected winter weather and they will be busy until all roads are clear.

Sanders are the first to go out when snow is anticipated, but it's the snow clearing that many people anxiously wait for.

There are good reasons behind the specific process of snow removal and the order it goes in, though.

Emergency snow routes come first. These are the main arteries in the city with the highest traffic counts and make the rest of the roads reachable.