Legion Ball: Bismarck Governors 8-1 over last two weeks

As the temperatures have started to heat up, so have the Bismarck Governors.

Over the last nine games, the Governors are 8-1. Their only blemish came in the championship game of the Heilman’s Performance Invitational when they lost a 7-4 contest to Minot.

Pitching has really paced the Govs over their last five games, as they are only giving up 2.4 runs in that time frame.

“It should be starting pitching,” Governors head coach Mike Skytland said. “That’s the type of team I really like to have. You have to figure that if you have starting pitching you’re always going to be in the game. I think our defense should be pretty good behind him too. That’s a pretty good combination.”

The Govs are off until Thursday when they step out of conference to host the Billings Royals.