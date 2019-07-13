Legion Ball: Bismarck-Minot split, Skytland 1 win shy of 500

In Class AA Legion action, the Bismarck Governors and the Minot Vistas split a doubleheader at Municipal Ballpark on Jul. 12.

In the first game, Bismarck trailed 1-0 early. However, the Governors scored the next 11 unanswered runs to win, 11-1.

The second contest was decided by the same score. However, this time Minot was victorous.

The split leaves Bismarck Governors manager Mike Skytland one win shy of 500 for his career. His next opportunity to break the into the 500 club comes Monday at home against Grand Forks.