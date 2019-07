The Bismarck Legion teams defeated Mandan’s Legion teams in Mandan on Jul. 4.

At the Class AA Level, the Bismarck Governors earned a 3-1 win against the Mandan Chiefs. The win puts Bismarck Governors manager Mike Skytland three wins away from 500 from his career.

At the Class A Level, the Bismarck Reps defeated the Mandan A’s by an identical score.