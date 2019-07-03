Legion Ball: Kidder County receiving great pitching performances

Kidder County has received excellent pitching despite being very few in numbers.

Most games so far this season, Kidder County has only had the bare minimum to field a team, but that has not stopped the pitchers from providing some really good performances.

Parker Hager is in charge of managing the pitchers and has been impressed.

Our pitching is doing really good,” Hager said. “We know how to communicate throughout the whole sequence of an at bat and keep everybody motivated.”

On Monday, Kidder County host Carrington.