Legion Ball: Mandan enjoying new field turf

The Mandan Chiefs are enjoying playing on their new field turf at Mandan Veterans Memorial Park.

Construction of the park and turf finished right before the Legion baseball season began.

The Chiefs won their first game in the park 3-0 over Dickinson back on Jun. 12. However, for the year, Mandan is only 2-4 at home, but they feel the new park can turn their fortunes.

“We didn’t get to play on it this Spring,” says infielder Jackson Zittleman. “We didn’t have a home field at all, so it’s actually really nice.”

“It’s really kind of invigorated us,” Manager Jake Kincaid says. ” I always thought that Mandan Veterans Memorial Park was the best in the state. I think this seals it now.”

The Chiefs are away from home tonight, as they visit Dickinson in a doubleheader.