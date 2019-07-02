Legion Ball: Mandan’s comeback win highlights a busy day on the diamond

The Mandan A’s came from behind to defeat the Bismarck “A” Capitals in the first game of a doubleheader on Jul. 1 at Dwyer Field.

After Mandan gave up a three-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, the A’s responded with three runs of their own. The rally paved the way for their Game 1 win, 8-6. The “A” Capitals split the twin bill by winning a one-run game in the nightcap, 3-2.

Out in Dickinson, the Bismarck Reps and Dickinson Volunteers played an early doubleheader. Bismarck picked up the sweep behind great pitching and good offense.

In Minot, Beulah was able to manage a split with the Minot Metros. Beulah lost the first game, 7-5, but won the last game, 9-8.