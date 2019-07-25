Legion Ball: Reps hope to rely on pitching as they look to secure spot in title game

The Bismarck Reps will look to secure a spot in the Class A West Division championship with a win over Dickinson in today’s semifinals.

Through the first two games, Bismarck has been carried by their pitching.

In their first contest, three pitchers combined to only give up two hits and one run in seven innings. In the second game, Ben Patton pitched the complete game going five innings and only giving up five hits and one earned run.

“To play Reps was an opportunity to get a lot of starts in,” Patton said. “I didn’t pitch as much in the spring season and I love pitching. I wanted to pitch as many innings as possible.”

The Reps sent Kaden LaFrenz to the mound to start the semifinal contest.