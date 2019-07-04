Legion Ball: Skytland 4 wins away from 500, Bismarck 15’s defeat Mandan A’s

In Legion baseball, the Bismarck Governors defeated the Mandan Chiefs. Also, the Bismarck 15’s topped the Mandan A’s on Jul. 3 at Mandan Veterans Memorial Ballpark.

At the Class AA level, the Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs played a scoreless game through four innings. However, the Governors were able to put up six runs in a 6-0 victory.

The win puts Bismarck Governors manager Mike Skytland four wins away from 500 career wins.

At the Class A level, the Bismarck 15’s beat the Mandan A’s, 10-2. Bismarck hung crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first four innings to take command of the game.