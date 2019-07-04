Legion Ball: Skytland 4 wins away from 500, Bismarck 15’s defeat Mandan A’s

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In Legion baseball, the Bismarck Governors defeated the Mandan Chiefs. Also, the Bismarck 15’s topped the Mandan A’s on Jul. 3 at Mandan Veterans Memorial Ballpark.

At the Class AA level, the Bismarck Governors and Mandan Chiefs played a scoreless game through four innings. However, the Governors were able to put up six runs in a 6-0 victory.

The win puts Bismarck Governors manager Mike Skytland four wins away from 500 career wins.

At the Class A level, the Bismarck 15’s beat the Mandan A’s, 10-2. Bismarck hung crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first four innings to take command of the game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss