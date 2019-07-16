Legion Ball: Skytland gets win No. 500, Kidder County falls late to New Rockford

A historic day in North Dakota Legion baseball. Bismarck Governors manager Mike Skytland earned his 500th career win on Jul. 15 at Municipal Ballpark.

The Bismarck Governors defeated the Grand Forks Royals 6-0 to give Skytland the historic victory in the first game of the doubleheader.

“It’s great like I’ve said before,” Skytland said. “It’s such a team thing. The guys this year and all the years before. It’s a lot of good players and I’ve been lucky enough to sit in the dugout and watch them play.”

Paxton Miller pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout in Game 1.

In the second game, Bismarck won, 4-3.

Out in Steele, Kidder County and New Rockford met in District 4 play. Kidder County and New Rockford needed extra innings. The game was tied after seven innings, but New Rockford won in nine innings, 12-6.