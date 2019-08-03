Legion Baseball: Dickinson’s tournament run ends, Bismarck eliminated, Hazen falls at home

In the penultimate day of the Class A Tournament, Dickinson had a chance to advance to the title game Sunday.

It was a pitcher’s duel throughout against Kindred, with both teams combining for just seven hits. However, Dickinson was eliminated by a loss of 4-1.

The Bismarck Representatives had a chance to make it to the title game as well. However, a late three run inning by the Fargo Jets put the game away, as Bismarck fell 6-3.

In Class B, Hazen finished up a rain suspended game against the Fargo Bombers, eliminated by a final of 10-0 in six innings.