Six teams battled for the tournament title in Bismarck, as the Capital City Tournament kicked off Saturday.

The Bismarck Representatives had a tough time getting outs against Grafton, fall in 5 innings by a score of 14-2.

Grafton continued to get production from their lineup, getting a 13-1 win over the Bismarck B Capitals.

The Representatives did get a win on the day, beating the B Capitals 3-2.

The tournament continues Sunday with placement games throughout.