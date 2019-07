In Minot, the Vistas beat the Bismarck Governors in a come from behind win, taking the Heilman’s Tournament by a 7-4 final.

In other scores from around the state, the Bismarck Larks squeeze by with a 1-0 win to sweep the Rochester Honkers.

For the Expedition League, Souris Valley and Badlands bring out the bats, both winning by double digits.