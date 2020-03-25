LIFE HACKS: Making Products at Home

Every week KX News has been giving you some tips to make your life a little bit easier.

In this week’s segment of Life Hacks, we will show you how to make good use of your home essentials in fending off the coronavirus.

Tip Number 1–Making your own face mask.

These are not CDC approved but could help give you some protection since face masks are getting harder and harder to find.

You can use a paper towel and rubber bands.

I tried cutting a plastic bottle into a mask but that didn’t work well.

You can also use women’s pads.

The only mask that the CDC considers safe is the N-95 mask

Tip Number 2- Making your own Lysol wipes which should save you quite a bit of money, too.

Get a paper towel roll, cut it in half, then put it in a container with:

1 cup of water

2 tablespoons of white vinegar

4 squirts of dish soap

Pour it over in waves so the paper towel can absorb everything

Take the center of roll out and now you have DIY disinfecting wipes.

Tip number 3-Handling conference calls

Since more of us are working from home we have turned to conference calls whether that be Zoom, Skype, Facebook, or others.

Here are some tips:

Put yourself in a well-lit room that is quiet and be aware of your audio.

Position your webcam at eye level with your face

Dress for the occasion… just because you’re at home doesn’t mean you don’t need to look presentable.

Tip number 4- You can only watch so many TV shows and movies while you’re stuck at home so find some other activities.

Indoor exercise is probably the best but I suggest fostering an animal and then making some fun videos.

It’s fun and you are not only helping an animal but making the time go by a little bit faster.

Hopefully, these tips will make your life a little bit easier.