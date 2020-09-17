Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Many events such as marathons were canceled this year due to the pandemic one of those being the Boston Marathon.

Running isn’t for everyone but for one local woman, it’s her life. She says resiliency is the key when it comes to crushing her goals.

After her daughter was born, Theresa Addison took up running as a hobby she’s been running for 13 years now. And when the Boston Marathon was canceled in April, Theresa Addison just made her own — in Lincoln. And she kept going, passing yet another milestone and began training for the Badger 100.

“I decided to continue on and it’s something that I wanted to accomplish and so I think that it’s
important that no matter what’s thrown your way you just keep moving,” says Addison.

With her family and friends cheering her on, she ran 100 miles in 27.5 hours, stopping only to fuel up. She easily could have quit, but instead, she hit the trails. This month she is helping to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“So this month the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is doing a resiliency challenge,” says Addison.

She’s shown nothing but resiliency to her friends, family, and running community. Addison says despite all the ups and downs, it’s important to keep moving forward.

This is the first year Theresa qualified for the Boston Marathon and as of right now registration is delayed for next year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Why the sky is bluer during the winter

DOC PROSTITUTION ARREST

Thursday's Forecast: Slightly warmer with a light haze

NDC SEPT 17

DSU Football

Mandan Volleyball

Unanimous Supreme Court ruling over a family’s mineral royalties may affect millions of dollars still in court

Dr. Wynne on Colleges

Oil Rush Ministry

Softball Benefit

Velva Volleyball

Kidder County Football

Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Legislative Changes

Substitute Teachers

Amtrak Changes

Helping Voters

College Student Health

Trivia Treat

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Good Day Dakota links

Furry Friday

Raising North Dakota

Life Hacks

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss