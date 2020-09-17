Lincoln woman runs for a cause despite marathon cancellations

Many events such as marathons were canceled this year due to the pandemic one of those being the Boston Marathon.

Running isn’t for everyone but for one local woman, it’s her life. She says resiliency is the key when it comes to crushing her goals.

After her daughter was born, Theresa Addison took up running as a hobby she’s been running for 13 years now. And when the Boston Marathon was canceled in April, Theresa Addison just made her own — in Lincoln. And she kept going, passing yet another milestone and began training for the Badger 100.

“I decided to continue on and it’s something that I wanted to accomplish and so I think that it’s

important that no matter what’s thrown your way you just keep moving,” says Addison.

With her family and friends cheering her on, she ran 100 miles in 27.5 hours, stopping only to fuel up. She easily could have quit, but instead, she hit the trails. This month she is helping to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“So this month the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is doing a resiliency challenge,” says Addison.

She’s shown nothing but resiliency to her friends, family, and running community. Addison says despite all the ups and downs, it’s important to keep moving forward.

This is the first year Theresa qualified for the Boston Marathon and as of right now registration is delayed for next year due to the COVID-19 crisis.