Lions All-Star teams coming together despite little practice time

The 2019 Lions All-star basketball game is getting set to go next week.

The Class A boys have been practicing in Fargo this weekend before they head to Bismarck for night one of the two night showcase. All of the players on the roster are from different schools, and blending the playing styles could be a challenge, but motivation could bypass those struggles.

“The A’s don’t want to lose to the B’s, and the B’s don’t want to lose to the A’s,” says Bismarck Century’s Trey Mattern. “So I think everybody on the team, having great pride, no one wants to lose this game. So I think it’ll be really fun and competitive.”

The series starts on Monday at Bismarck Legacy, with the girls game at 6pm followed by the boys at around 8pm.