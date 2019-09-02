Local 12-Year-Old Receives a Call From One of America’s Biggest Superstars

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– A 12-year-old in West Fargo is still recovering after Facetimeing one of America’s biggest superstars.

Landon Solberg was 10 years old when he was diagnosed with a rare malignant brain tumor last January.

He along with a group of his friends reached out to his favorite pop-star Taylor Swift for a shout out, by creating a video on YouTube.

Taylor herself reached out via Facetime to Landon and his friends and told them she loved their video.

We got the chance to sit down with his mom who says Taylor’s message to Landon was genuine and they felt she really cared about him.

Landon’s mom, Andrea Solberg shares, “It wasn’t just a generic shoutout, it wasn’t rehearsed in any way, it was about a seven-minute call. And I think she would’ve stayed on as long as the kids wanted her to, as long as the questions would’ve continued to roll in, she would’ve been there to answer them.”

The video now has over 20,000 views.