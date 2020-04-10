Local church lends helping hand to Minot YWCA

Sometimes ‘paying it forward’ can start a chain reaction — and that’s exactly what happened when an anonymous couple in Minot wanted to help out the local women’s shelter.

The couple donated $500 to the YWCA, which was matched by the Pursuit church in Minot.

A $1,000 total was then given to the YWCA in the form of hotel vouchers, which allow people in need to live comfortably while also practicing safe social distancing.

The YWCA’s Executive Director says the staff was overwhelmed by the generosity of the community.

“The couple stepped forward and told the Pursuit they wanted to help us with a generous $500 gift and the Pursuit stepped up to match that for us. So that was amazing, we were blown away, we did not expect that at all. And it really just helps us help the community,” Executive Director of the Minot YWCA Megan von Behren said.

The Pursuit, like other churches, is using this time to provide aid to those in the Magic City who need it most.

A pastor from the church agrees that it’s important in times like these to appreciate what you have and give when you can.

“It’s easy for people to hoard in a time like this but that’s the opposite of what we need from everyone. And so, just to see people open-handed, just being a blessing to the community I think it’s huge and I think it grows peoples’ faith,” Pastor at the Pursuit church Nicholas Bawden said.

The vouchers donated by the Pursuit grant 19 nights of stay for YWCA residents.