Local Mosquito Count Remains High

BISMARCK – With summer near the midway point, it’s close peak season for Mosquitos. And this year, the numbers are once again high.

The North Dakota Department of Health says the most recent count of trapped mosquitos July 6th through the 13th resulted in the capture of around 30-thousand mosquitoes spread across nearly 60 traps in the area.

Included in that number were around 15-hundred Tarsalis mosquitos, which are known to carry West Nile Virus.

In Bismarck alone, 561 mosquitos were captured from July 8th to the 14th at the Cottonwood Sports Complex, and of those, 10 were Tarsalis mosquitos.

KX News talked with the Health Department and they tell us one way to prevent getting bit is to use an E-P-A approved bug spray.

“You can do other things like wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, that gives less ground for the mosquitos to attack you on. Do other things like around your home, maintain a trimmed lawn that’ll help out cut down on the breeding”, said Evan Bischoff, the West Nile Virus Coordinator for the ND Dept Of Health.

So far, just one human case of West Nile has been confirmed in McHenry County earlier this month.

Last year West Nile was confirmed in 28 North Dakota counties.