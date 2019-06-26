Longer School Days for Kids in Minot

Elementary school kids in Minot will spending a little extra time in school this upcoming school year.

The school board approved a plan earlier this month to extend the school day for kindergarten through fifth graders.



Students will arrive to school 10 minutes earlier in the morning and stay 10 minutes later in the afternoon.

The assistant superintendent says they have been working on this for awhile.

“This is something we’ve been thinking about for while and this was the opportunity now to make it happen. The number one reason is we want to extend the opportunities for our teachers to provide core instruction and intervention especially in the areas of reading and math.” says Tracey Lawson.

Plans are being finalized for the Minot Air Force Base schools as well.