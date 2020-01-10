Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Sunny and cold as a Wind Chill Advisory is set to last until Noon today. Wind chills are as low as -35°. Daytime highs will range from just below zero east of Hwy 83 to single digits in central ND. The Southwest could see a few low teens as well. NW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Single-digit lows both above and below zero. Some of the lowest wind chills around -30° will be in the east as the coldest air shifts. The southeasterly wind will stay light.

Saturday: A slight chance for snow, especially in the North. Highs return to the single digits and teens. The Bakkan area could see a few 20s, otherwise, mostly below average. Mostly cloudy skies with the southeasterly wind increasing to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow. Highs return mostly to the single digits and teens with a light southeasterly wind.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/10"

Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Wind Chills Last All Day"

FURRY FRIDAY

Thumbnail for the video titled "FURRY FRIDAY"

All Saints Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Saints Soup Kitchen"

High School Wrestling - Jan. 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Wrestling - Jan. 9"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

Nate Humann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nate Humann"

Legacy Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Wrestling"

Dickinson HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson HS Bball"

Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Construction"

Hwy 85 Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hwy 85 Crash"

New Town Bypass

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Town Bypass"

Watford City Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Surge"

Justin Weiss

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justin Weiss"

Heating Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heating Assistance"

BBQ

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBQ"

House Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "House Fire"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge