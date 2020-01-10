Low Wind Chills Last All Day

Today: Sunny and cold as a Wind Chill Advisory is set to last until Noon today. Wind chills are as low as -35°. Daytime highs will range from just below zero east of Hwy 83 to single digits in central ND. The Southwest could see a few low teens as well. NW wind 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tonight: Single-digit lows both above and below zero. Some of the lowest wind chills around -30° will be in the east as the coldest air shifts. The southeasterly wind will stay light.

Saturday: A slight chance for snow, especially in the North. Highs return to the single digits and teens. The Bakkan area could see a few 20s, otherwise, mostly below average. Mostly cloudy skies with the southeasterly wind increasing to 10-20 mph, gusting to 20-30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow. Highs return mostly to the single digits and teens with a light southeasterly wind.