Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Lutheran Social Services, State Behavioral Health Division providing crisis hotline

Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota is teaming up with the state behavioral health division to provide support for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a free, anonymous hotline called Project Renew. Anyone in North Dakota can call to talk to a counselor for support or get referrals for further help.

Calls can range from mental health concerns to feelings of loneliness or other worries worsened by the pandemic.

Terri Burns is leading the project and manages the 21 crisis counselors located throughout the state.

“It’s important to get some extra help if you maybe feel like your usual coping skills just aren’t cutting it,” Burns said. “If you’re having headaches or having trouble sleeping, or you’re finding that focusing is difficult, it’s always worth just calling and getting some things off your chest.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency funded the project through a grant to the Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

The hotline can be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at 701-223-1510.

