Magic Day of Giving 2019

Almost 3,000 volunteers gathered to give back today in Minot.

KX shares how the annual event has grown over the years and still finds new ways to make an impact.

It happens once a year… a day dedicated to giving back.



“It was started as an opportunity for people in our community to come together to talk about how we can all collectively give back,” says Megan Laudenschlager.



Since 2014 they’ve been able to grow volunteers from 800 to nearly 3000 each helping with various projects around town.



“We encourage a lot of our teams to create a self-designed community service project, where they can utilize their own talents or interest to give back to the community in a unique way,” adds Laudenschlager.



One of the projects happening this year involves children at Sunnyside Elementary giving back to law enforcement.



“It’s an opportunity for our kids to go ahead and give back to the community and to be on the giving end. It’s a really good social skill for children to thank and learn how to appreciate others.” says the Cindy Cook, the principal.



On this day of giving, police offers also gave back to the children by bringing along some furry friends.



She adds, “We were lucky enough today to have two human officers and two canine officers to come to the classrooms and visit with the kids. They brought the dogs in and explained what the dogs do and how they are equal partners.”



The students also had a chance to pet the the K-9 dogs, and to even tell them thank you, on this day of giving.



Over 80 projects were going on today across the Magic City, and one organizer says they expect even more next year.