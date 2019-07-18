Main Street in Mandan just got prettier

The flowers are finally up.

The Mandan Flower Project began with a group from the Leadership Bismarck Mandan Class of 2019 working to bring beauty and interest to the city.

Their goal was to have hanging baskets and flower pots on Main Street.

The planters were installed on the light poles this week thanks to the Mandan City Works Department.

You can see the flowers hanging from 6th Avenue Northwest to Collins Avenue on Main Street in Mandan.

You can also follow the project in words and pictures at the Mandan Flower Facebook page here.