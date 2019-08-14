Make-A-Wish schemer pleads guilty

A Donnybrook woman accused of fraud in a Make-A-Wish scheme will spend just two weeks in jail.
Kristin Keel pled guilty in a Ward County court today.
Keel was seeking donations that she claimed would be used for playground equipment.
Investigators say Keel was a member of the Donnybrook Park Board when the fraud happened.
Keel will serve two weeks in jail starting in September, as well as 2 years of probation. She is also expected to pay restitution.

