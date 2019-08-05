Making sure you’re covered when unpredictable weather strikes

Workers in North Dakota’s insurance industry are having a busy day after damage from last nights storms.

Several claims adjusters were already out this morning in parts of Minot, surveying the damage. Some have damage from the hail or strong winds.



One of the insurance agencies we spoke with said every situation is different and it’s best to know what your policy covers before mother nature strikes again.

Lindsey Geisinger: You may see a lot of people say that wasn’t covered through through this company but it was covered through theirs. That’s the difference in the type of policy that they purchased through that company.

Another tip from insurance agents is to be cautious of scams that can follow storms.