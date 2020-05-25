A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death at a hotel in northwest Minot early Monday morning.
Minot Police responded to the call at around 6:45 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation lead to the arrest of 56-year-old Milo Whitetail for murder.
The name of the victim is being withheld to notify family.
Man arrested for murder in Minot stabbing
