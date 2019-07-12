Man Dies Helping Hazmat Crew

A man from Montana is dead, after he was providing aid to a hazmat cleanup crew, along a highway.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, it happened Thursday, at 4:52 p.m., 2 miles South of Manning.

A 40-year-old man from Montana was parked in a pickup truck, in the right lane of a passing zone, providing traffic control for a hazmat cleanup crew, who were working along the roadway.

A 29-year-old man from Washington was heading North on Highway 22 and rear-ended the pickup truck and pushed it off the road.

The Washington man was transported to CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson for injuries sustained in the crash.

The Montana man, inside the pickup–was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.