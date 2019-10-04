Man on probation for murder arrested for drunken driving

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A return to prison is possible for a man convicted in a 2010 murder after he was arrested this week for driving while intoxicated.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Caspers served about 6½ years in prison for the death of Paul Varner before he was released on probation in 2017. He pleaded guilty to felony murder in 2011.

The state Department of Corrections says Caspers was arrested Wednesday by his probation officer. McIntosh County State’s Attorney Mary DePuydt has filed a petition to revoke Caspers’ probation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Domestic Violence Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Domestic Violence Month"

Friday, October 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, October 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

The Last Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Last Fight"

Slurry Well Proposal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slurry Well Proposal"

Mandan Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Water"

XWA Event

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Event"

Gravel Dispute

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gravel Dispute"

Prevention Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prevention Program"

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/4"

Murder and Probation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder and Probation"

A Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Windy Weekend Ahead"

Chronic Illness and Poor Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chronic Illness and Poor Sleep"

High School Volleyball Oct. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 3"

WDA Regional Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Regional Tennis"

WDA Play-in Match

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Play-in Match"

XWA Tour

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Tour"

Country Woman of the Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Country Woman of the Year"

Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mason"

Century Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Soccer"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge