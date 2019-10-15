Man Stuck in Trench Raises Awareness for Safety and Training

Last Monday, first responders rushed to a call that nearly ended a man’s life after he was trapped in a 10-foot trench. He beat the odds of survival by having his cellphone to call for help.

With the help of four local fire departments and the Berthold Police Department, that man was saved with no severe injuries.

“Minot Fire received a call for a mutual aid from the Burlington Fire Chief Carter, for a man trapped in a trench collapse in Berthold. Very low frequency, high-risk event,” said Austin Burns, training captain at Minot Fire Department.

Events like these don’t often happen, making it difficult for first responders to tackle such a task.

“Very risky event. There’s not a lot of people that have been buried in a trench, even waist high, that have lived. The percentage is very low. So with the quick response from Berthold Fire and Burlington Fire getting there right away was key and ultimately saved that gentleman’s life,” said Burns.



The event raised the safety alarm, asking questions about what safety steps were taken before entering that trench.

“Anytime you hear of a trench collapsing you pretty much know that they were not using some of the methods of protecting yourself,” Mark Vollmer, sewer and water superintendent for City of Minot, “The Trench Box, shoring, benching it back or sloping the sides so that it won’t cave in on you, so obviously he didn’t use any of those methods to keep him safe.”



The fight to get the man out of the trench took about 90 minutes, but Burns said that’s not long at all.

“It seems like a long time, but for a situation like that that’s actually pretty good. The way we train is in a nice controlled, trench controlled environment and that was not a controlled trench or a controlled environment. That’s the difference between real-life and training.”

And instances like these not happening very often keep all departments on their toes.

“It doesn’t happen a lot, and that’s good, but what that does is when we respond it’s that low frequency and it’s a very high-risk event. So, our training needs to be top-notch,” said Burns.

The man from the incident did not wish to talk on camera but is okay and he and his family appreciate all the community support.