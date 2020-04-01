Mandan bakery offers tasty treats despite shutdown

Even the novel coronavirus can’t stop birthdays. One Mandan bakery still has its doors open because there are still reasons to celebrate.

But the way you get cakes and cupcakes has changed. Cake Dreams has kept the ovens on and have devised new ways to get treats to customers safely. The owner says people can still call in or get curbside pickup for any celebration.

“Obviously, birthdays don’t stop during this whole thing and, although celebrations are gonna slow down, those birthdays, especially for the little ones, are hard to still miss,” said Cake Dreams owner Jessica Miller.

In order to keep the kiddos busy, they also have cupcake and cookie kits. For more information go here.

Cake Dreams is located at 300 W Main St in Mandan.