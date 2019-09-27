Mandan Man Charged with GSI

A Mandan man faces charges of gross sexual imposition and unlawful imprisonment after a woman says he raped her.

The victim told law enforcement the suspect Kelly Haugen drove her to a residence in Mandan after several drinks at a Mandan bar.

The victim said she didn’t remember anything after Haugen gave her a drink until she woke up in a garage.

She told police she escaped the garage and ran to a nearby hotel where she had been staying.

Police identified and arrested Kelly Haugen.

He made his initial court appearance today where his bond was set at 100-thousand dollars cash.

Haugen faces 20 years in prison if convicted of the Class A felony GSI.