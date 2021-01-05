Mandan man creates a spicy sauce that has fans raving

Foodies around the state are raving about a new spicy sauce that allegedly goes with everything. And it all started with a Mandan man’s taste for a new flavor.

Jason Dittus, creator of MyMy Sauce says, “I’ve always been kind of a foodie. You can always see what I’m cooking on snap chat or on some kind of social media. I guess the hospitality behind it. I always try to imagine I’m cooking for other people.

Dittus is a hot sauce enthusiast. He used to get a monthly hot sauce subscription box and that’s what inspired him to make his very own MyMy Sauce.

Dittus explains, “What we have here is the end result of probably a year of trial and error.”

The MyMy sauce consists of carrots, onions, seasonings, and special peppers. He ferments it for three weeks and then blends it, boxes it and hand delivers it to his fans. The sauce became so popular there’s even a MyMy Sauce Fan Page.

About 1,100 people follow the fan page and post pictures and videos of their MyMy Sauce being used with different recipes.

One fan dressed as a pirate in a video submission says, ” If I come and pillage your house and you have MyMy … I say thanks.”

You can eat it on everything from eggs to burritos, pizza to Bloody Mary’s.

So, how did he come up with the name?

Taylor Reamann, Jason’s partner says, “Our daughter, Myla May. She’s a little bit spicy so MyMy kind of fits the name.”

There are a few options if you want to try it or buy it.

Jason says, “So if you’re looking to try it, you can go to The Drink. You can go to Stonehome Brewery,

or you can go to Game Time in New Salem. If you’re looking to buy it it will be at Butcher Block,

3 Be Meats, Prairie Patriot, and Tellmann Market in New Salem.”

Another fan in a video submission says, “MyMy Sauce, so good you drink it outta the bottle.”

Dittus says he follows the Cottage Food laws in North Dakota since he makes the sauce from his home.