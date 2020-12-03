Mandan man on a mission to win a worldwide contest to honor fallen soldiers

A Mandan man, also known as Mr. June in the Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar, is asking for your votes to help win a worldwide contest. But it’s really not about him.

Robby Wagner is on a mission to honor his military brothers in Iraq. Wagner decided to enter his name into a worldwide contest he had his friends in mind.

And now, after surviving several rounds of voting, he’s made it to the quarterfinals and is so close to winning his Dream Chopper.

Robbie says, “I wanted to have that bike there for them as a memorial for them and their families see they’re not forgotten and they never will be.”

When Wagner, a retired military veteran, entered the dream chopper contest — he wanted to win. Not for himself, but for 34 others. Robbie says, “I was in the marines did a combat tour in 2004 and I wanted a memorial chopper for the guys that we lost.”

He entered the contest with an idea in mind: to have each and every one of his fallen military brother’s names engraved in that bike. But then, he had forgotten that he entered.

Robbie says, “There was 35,840 people that were in it at the beginning and now in the quarter-final round it’s down to 512.”

Robbie never dreamed would get this far in the race, but he says he’s honored that his idea is getting big-time recognition for those who deserve it the most.

Robbie says, “Everybody that’s in it, they all have good causes… for themselves. And it’s something that I want as a memorial for my Marine brothers that we lost in Iraq.”

Voting ends tonight so click here to vote for Robbie to win the Dream Chopper.