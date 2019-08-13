Mandan Public Schools Also Affected by Pearson Data Breach

Mandan Public Schools say they, alongside Bismarck Public Schools, were affected by a nationwide data breach.

Both MPS and BPS utilize a program called Aimsweb, which is a student assessment platform owned by Pearson Clinical Assessment Company. Mandan Public Schools says they used Aimsweb 1.0 through last school year.

According to a release, on Mandan Public School’s website Pearson, who is working with security experts, has indicated that there is no evidence that any data has been misused.

Pearson also says no grade or assessment information was affected and that the Aimsweb 1.0 platform does not contain Social Security numbers, credit card data or other financial information.

Pearson is offering anyone affected free credit monitoring services from Experian. If you are interested in utilizing this option or learning more, call 866-883-3309 or email aimsweb1request@pearson.com.

To read the letter Mandan Public Schools sent to their staff CLICK HERE.

To read the letter Bismarck Public Schools sent to their staff CLICK HERE.