Mandan’s Kupper Subaru helps the underdogs at an animal shelter

A Bismarck pet shelter seems to be getting the short end of the stick this month. KX News met up with Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue who say things are tough financially right now.

Pet shelters are filling up this month and so are the vet fees there are so many dogs that need special attention the underdogs really

Underdogs meaning those that need extra attention due to injuries or sickness and one local car dealership is doing their part to help.

Kupper Subaru loves Pets and the organization’s second annual National Make A Dogs Day is taking place on Thursday, October 22nd. Leading up to that day, Kupper Subaru and Furry Friends will have opportunities for you to meet these dogs that might be deaf, injured, or in need of a little extra attention due to sickness or mange. The manager at Kupper says partnerships like this are important for the community

“Just to be able to find adorable little dogs like this, to find them a forever home. This is Uno.

He’s super cute and lovable.. We just try to partner up with Furry Friends Rockin Rescue

and help that great institution out,” says Brian Fried.

Adoption fees for the dogs can be spendy so Kupper Subaru says they will put $100 toward each dog that’s adopted this month.

