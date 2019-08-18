Marauders excited about the incoming recruiting class

The U Mary Marauders, a team that finished 1-10 last season, has high hopes with the talent coming in.

Head Coach Craig Bagnell has praised the incoming freshman, especially the offensive line. U Mary hopes to beef up that unit, which could lead to more scoring. The Marauders was outscored by 260 points in 2018.

“They’re a fun group,” says Head Coach Craig Bagnell. “There’s some really good looking kids. Our O-line is beefed up. Drake, who is an incoming freshman might be the strongest of the incoming group. Ramont is another big kid to add some strength. Melvin’s athletic and Garret, and Paul and so the O-line I’m really excited.”

U Mary is set to open their season at home against St. Cloud State on September 5th.