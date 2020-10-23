Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Martini Masquerade kits used for fundraising for Companions for Children after event cancellation

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getting creative is something non-profits have had to do quite a bit during 2020, just to be able to continue vital fundraising.

After rescheduling its seventh annual Martini Masquerade from March to October, Companions for Children has announced the fundraiser is canceled. But, you and seven friends or family members can still have fun from a distance with the group’s masquerade kits.

Inside are masquerade masks, three-course to-go dinner from Starving Rooster, lemon martini mix and a murder mystery game.

Some people have already ordered theirs.

“Were so excited to come to the event and are just excited to do something in a smaller gathering to keep their friends and family safe. We’re excited they’ll be able to join us in a different way,” said Heather Cymbaluk, executive director of Companions for Children.

In the past, the masquerade has brought in around $60,000. All of the money raised goes to the youth mentoring program.

Each box is $480 and the deadline to order is Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Click here to order yours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

Mercer County needs EMTs

Static Testing Winter

Deer License

YHF

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

How winter precipitation types are formed

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

Thursday's Forecast: Snow for most of southern ND

Native American Grant

NDC OCT 22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss