Martini Masquerade kits used for fundraising for Companions for Children after event cancellation

Getting creative is something non-profits have had to do quite a bit during 2020, just to be able to continue vital fundraising.

After rescheduling its seventh annual Martini Masquerade from March to October, Companions for Children has announced the fundraiser is canceled. But, you and seven friends or family members can still have fun from a distance with the group’s masquerade kits.

Inside are masquerade masks, three-course to-go dinner from Starving Rooster, lemon martini mix and a murder mystery game.

Some people have already ordered theirs.

“Were so excited to come to the event and are just excited to do something in a smaller gathering to keep their friends and family safe. We’re excited they’ll be able to join us in a different way,” said Heather Cymbaluk, executive director of Companions for Children.

In the past, the masquerade has brought in around $60,000. All of the money raised goes to the youth mentoring program.

Each box is $480 and the deadline to order is Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Click here to order yours.