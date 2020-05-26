Masks will be required at all Trinity facilities soon

Wearing a mask has become a new norm for many people. At Trinity Health, masks have been required at places like the hospital and Trinity Cancer Care Center, but have only been recommended at other clinics.

Vice President Randy Schwan says starting sometime this week, masks will be required at all facilities.

He says around 30 percent of hospital-goers don’t wear a mask.

One of the reasons it hasn’t been mandatory is the limited stock Trinity has to hand out.

“We’re wrestling with the idea about trying to balance benefit-to-risk. So, if you come to an appointment and you don’t have a mask, or you can’t wear one for whatever medical reason, we can’t just push you out the door and tell you you can’t come back. So we’re trying to strike that balance between those who should and those who can’t wear masks,” Schwan said.

Schwan said wearing a mask is not to protect oneself, but to protect those around us.

If you don’t have a mask — a scarf or handkerchief is better than nothing.

Trinity will announce later this week when exactly masks will be mandatory at all Trinity locations.