Massage parlor employee arrested after prostitution investigation

Police in Minot have charged a woman with prostitution.

An employee at Bodyworks Spa was arrested on a misdemeanor prostitution charge last Tuesday.



Police say this was an ongoing investigation after a number of tips reporting suspicious activity at the business.

“They acted on those tips and they were able to put an officer in there undercover and observe some of the things, that had been taking place, and that ultimately led to a prostitution charge for the person that was giving massages.” says Captain John Klug.

The investigation also revealed that the massage parlor was operating without the proper license. The case has now moved to the state attorney’s office.