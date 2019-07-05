McKenzie County Injury Crash, Man Charged with DUI

A crash in McKenzie County happened yesterday, at 5:57 AM.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, it happened on the South side of Watford City.

A Toyota Tacoma was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 85 Business when a 25-year-old from California driving a Ford pick-up failed to stop for the red light and rear-ended the Toyota.

There were two men inside the Toyota, both from Louisiana.

The 35-year-old driver of the Toyota sustained serious injuries and his 38-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured and arrested for Criminal Vehicular Injury (DUI).

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.