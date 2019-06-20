Medical Marijuana Dispensary Update

The opening date for Bismarck’s Medical Marijuana dispensary is pushed back.

Burleigh Builders told KX News they were hoping to be finished with construction by late June.

Now, they’re looking at a target date of July 15th.

The dispensary is located right across the street from the Bank of North Dakota, on Memorial Highway.

Right now only two dispensaries are open in North Dakota.

Both on the eastern part of the state in Fargo and Grand Forks.

Harvest Inc. owns both the Bismarck and Williston dispensaries.

They tell us they plan to have the Bismarck location open by the end of July.

The Williston location is expected to be open near July 12th.

The remaining four dispensaries in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown and Minot are all expected to be open by the end of 2019.

As of June 13th there are 614 active patient cards in the state.