Medora rancher says despite losing some of his pastures to fire, he’s thankful that was all he lost

A rancher tells KX News he was one of the first to feel the heat from the fire, Thursday afternoon in Medora.

Doug Tscher first moved to Medora back in 1979 and he didn’t think in all these years he would ever see flames like this.

Tscher and his son were away when he got the call, saying there was a fire near his home.

When he got back, neighbors, friends and the entire community rallied together to fight the fire.

“It burned whatever grass we had left and then a couple pastures. It’s not there now. It was pretty good grass. A couple of them I saved for the summer. Yeah, got some fences,” said Tscher.

Tscher says it’s a long road ahead and the future is unknown.

But right now, he’s just happy no one got hurt and that the fire never did reach his home or any of his livestock.