Medora rancher says despite losing some of his pastures to fire, he’s thankful that was all he lost

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rancher tells KX News he was one of the first to feel the heat from the fire, Thursday afternoon in Medora.

Doug Tscher first moved to Medora back in 1979 and he didn’t think in all these years he would ever see flames like this.

Tscher and his son were away when he got the call, saying there was a fire near his home.

When he got back, neighbors, friends and the entire community rallied together to fight the fire.

“It burned whatever grass we had left and then a couple pastures. It’s not there now. It was pretty good grass. A couple of them I saved for the summer. Yeah, got some fences,” said Tscher.

Tscher says it’s a long road ahead and the future is unknown.

But right now, he’s just happy no one got hurt and that the fire never did reach his home or any of his livestock.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Evangel Pastor Josh Skjoldal

Distracted Driving

Hiring Spree; Higher Costs

Sights & Smells

Burgum to Medora

Property Fire

Medora Fire Latest

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Mask Mandate Bill

Thermal Imaging

Fair Hiring

Easter Egg Hunt

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Which vaccine has the fewest side effects?

Medora Fire

Highway Patrol of Medora Fire/National Guard Help2

Medora Fire1

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

ZOOM Blackhawks

Friday's Forecast: More fire concerns with rain possible next week

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News