Meet North Dakota’s U.S. Senate Youth delegate: Megha Bharadwaj of Bismarck

Eighteen students from across the state applied for the U.S. Senate Youth Program, but only two students in our state recieved the honor.

This not only grants them a ten-thousand-dollar scholarship for college but gives them a chance to see our nation’s government in action.

Junior at St. Marys High School Megha Bharadwaj was recently awarded the scholarship and chosen to represent our state as a youth delegate. She tells KX she was completely surprised when she found out too.

“I never check my voicemail but this day and I had gotten a call saying I had gotten accepted into the Senate Program,” says Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj says she has always had a passion for politics and making a difference in the world. She not only holds positions in student government but is also in the North Dakota Student Congress. And no surprise she tells me her favorite subject is Government, so when it came to applying it was a natural choice.

“Since I was really passionate about it I never felt bad about having to study. It was not as difficult as I thought because I had put so much work into it,” Bharadwaj says.

When her brother learned she had won– he tells KX he couldn’t think of anyone more deserving than his sister.

Prawjwal Bharadwaj says, “Megha has always had an interesting policy and law and how it interacts with society and when she commits to something she commits one-hundred percent.”

Megha says she can’t wait to go to Washington and is honored to have this opportunity.

“I’m probably looking forward to meeting all these people with various ideologies from all over the country and just getting to see them and talking to them and getting to meet all these amazing people,” says Bharadwaj.

At the end of the day, she hopes she will make our state proud.

“Yeah I have the responsibility of representing North Dakota and all those people but I hope I do a good job.”

When Megha isn’t in 1 of her 4 AP classes or studying up on the latest bill– you can find her doing anything music-related.

Students who have the third- and fourth-place scores are chosen as alternates.

Her future plans include going to law school and she wants to stay in the North East because she loves the cold. KX wants to say a big congratulations to Megha!

The conference will be held March 7th through 14th. For more information about the other student who won, click here.