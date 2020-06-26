Memory Fireworks set to open for 4th of July season

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Memory Fireworks in south Bismarck is set to open for the season.

New precautions are in place like sanitizing high touch areas and carts, signs on the floors for social distancing and sneeze guards. The manager tells us the pandemic has changed how everything is run at the shop and despite the new normal, he says there is still quite a bit to love about his job.

“The joy it brings to people, putting smiles on the kids’ faces and helping people find the product they want so their family celebrations are everything they expect to have,” said Kurt Ohnell, Manager at Memory Fireworks South.

Memory Fireworks’ big opening day starts Saturday and goes through July 5. They have locations all across the state.

For a full list of locations go here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"

Business Expanding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Expanding"

Amici Pizza

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amici Pizza"

Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey coffee shop owner bringing a little variety to town"

Clinic Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinic Expands"

Alchemist Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alchemist Tattoo"

Bus Route Changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bus Route Changes"

Business Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Business Grant"

Arts in the Park Back On

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arts in the Park Back On"

Good Neighbor Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Neighbor Project"

BSC Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Opening"

Surviving Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surviving Cancer"

Masks vs. Shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masks vs. Shields"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/26"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss