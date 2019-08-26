Menoken Woman Frustrated By Open Enrollment

Menoken – It’s the first full week of school, full of new challenges and adventures.

But for nine year old Bradley Dreiske of Menoken, the new school year presents old problems.

You see Bradley, like many students from Kindergarten through High School, has trouble learning, especially in Math and Reading

“He walked, up and down the street” said Bradley while reading to his Aunt.

Because of the small size of the Menoken District–specialty help isn’t as readily available as in larger districts, He currently receives tutoring four times a week for math, reading and speech therapy.

Despite this, Linda says that’s just not enough to help.

So they tried Bismarck, but citing space constraints, the Bismarck Public Schools ended open enrollment over 10 years ago…something that’s frustrating to Linda because she’s been told that Mhyre Elementary has all of the resources Bradley needs.

“It’s not fair that you have a school that offers these amazing things for kids like at Mhyre, and they’re turning their backs on a young man that needs their help,” said Dreiske.

She adds that she understands why the district ended open enrollment, but doesn’t know why there can’t be exceptions made for children who need additional assistance.

“Why would you not allow a child who is not getting what he needs educationally, and I love Menoken School, I love that it’s a rural school, I like that the kids are in a small school, I just don’t think that they are giving Bradley what he needs”, said Dreiske.

One of the few options Linda found was to send her child to a private educator such as the Sylvan Learning center, but the decision came at a cost, Linda had to take a second job to help cover the costs, KX News spoke with Executive Director Kari Weigel who tells KX News, identifying and correcting learning challenges needs to be done as early as possible.

“I believe very strongly the more confident students are at a young age, that will trickle into the later years, at the same time if they’re not, and they’re a little weak in skills, that frustration can set in mid-elementary to upper elementary and you’re right, it’s a slippery slope once it goes into middle school and high school,” said Weigel.

Linda tells KX News she’s happy with the Menoken District and even if Bradley was accepted into another district she’d still keep Bradley’s sister in Menoken.

We reached out to the Bismarck District and they confirmed that the district does not offer any open enrollment at this time under any circumstance.

We also reached out to State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler’s office which also had no options for me.

Finally, KX News contacted State Senator Donald Schaible who heads the State Education Committee to see if there are any discussions taking place that would make it easier for those with learning issues to be enrolled into a district with more resources and we’re yet to hear back.

KX News also reached out to the Mandan School District, they tell us they currently do offer open enrollment and it does not matter which county the student lives in.