Men’s BB: U-Mary ‘out to prove something’ this season

Today, the Northern Sun coach’s released their preseason rankings and picked the University of Mary to finish 14th overall and seventh in the North.

That might be a little surprising when you consider the Marauders finished tied for 10th last season.

Also, they return nine players that saw a significant amount of action.

U-Mary will hang their hats again on defense this season. Last year, they allowed the third fewest points in the conference.

Senior Jaylen White, who was honorable mention all-conference last season, said he thinks this team can surprise some people.

“We’re trying to win the North [Division],” White said. “We’re trying to prove something. We’re trying to prove something as a team that you can’t count us out. Last year, [we lost] nine games by less than eight points. That margin of error is so small. I think we can be one of the top teams I think.”

The men open their season Nov. 8 at the University of Central Oklahoma.